Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,417,000 after acquiring an additional 968,065 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

