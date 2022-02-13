Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $96.14 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $96,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS opened at $198.87 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.28 and its 200-day moving average is $211.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.