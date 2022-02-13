United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of UUGRY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 34,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,894. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

