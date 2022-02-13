Analysts Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.56. 135,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,897. Model N has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $931.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.