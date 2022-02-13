Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 610.5% in January

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,100 shares, a growth of 610.5% from the January 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGDDY. Barclays lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. 141,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,554. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

