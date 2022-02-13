Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of FJTNY stock remained flat at $$5.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.
About Fuji Media
