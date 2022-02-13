Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of FJTNY stock remained flat at $$5.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

