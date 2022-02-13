Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Up 752.9% in January

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 752.9% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BLSP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 9,702,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670,606. Blue Sphere has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

