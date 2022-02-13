BIDR (BIDR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $35.47 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.04 or 0.06799425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,248.06 or 1.00055373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00049143 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

