Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 138.28% from the company’s current price.

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NET stock traded down $11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,871,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average is $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,623,000 after purchasing an additional 256,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

