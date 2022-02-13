Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $170,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after acquiring an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 721,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 632,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $80.23 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

