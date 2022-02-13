Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $545.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.17. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $436.24 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zebra Technologies stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.