SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.93 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

