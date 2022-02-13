Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0385

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Terracoin has a market cap of $883,842.43 and approximately $1,285.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,350.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.42 or 0.00789654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00222616 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022881 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

