JulSwap (JULD) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.27 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $363,212.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.72 or 0.06799769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,285.31 or 0.99846768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00049224 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

