Egretia Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $306,985.00 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Egretia has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $306,985.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Egretia has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00037690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00105261 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.