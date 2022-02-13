Zacks: Brokerages Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.22. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

NSC stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.21. 1,039,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

