Head to Head Comparison: Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) & Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro Bank and Intercorp Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $782.30 million 0.16 -$387.38 million N/A N/A Intercorp Financial Services $1.37 billion 2.71 $109.65 million $4.38 7.35

Intercorp Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metro Bank and Intercorp Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intercorp Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33

Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.04%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Metro Bank has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Metro Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A Intercorp Financial Services 39.01% 20.28% 2.07%

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Metro Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

