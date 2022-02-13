Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.67. 234,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,708. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $2,616,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

