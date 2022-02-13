Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 5,154 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

