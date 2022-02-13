Akaris Global Partners LP Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Akaris Global Partners LP increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Square comprises approximately 6.5% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in Square were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.90.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

