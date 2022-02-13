Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Intel by 158.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 634,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 389,600 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 54.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 22,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,944,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

