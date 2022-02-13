Caxton Associates LP Invests $388,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

MMM stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 52 week low of $158.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

