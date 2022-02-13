Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,408 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $310.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.52. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.