Source Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 817,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

