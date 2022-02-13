Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Roku worth $63,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,086,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 10.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 21.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Roku by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $163.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.49. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.47 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,541 shares of company stock worth $104,531,623. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

