Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Down 71.8% in January

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1,001.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 133,375 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 8,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.