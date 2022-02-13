Columbia Asset Management Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

MCD stock opened at $255.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.79. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

