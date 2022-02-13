Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU) Short Interest Update

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HORIU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 102,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Emerging Markets Horizon has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.55.

Get Emerging Markets Horizon alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HORIU. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $2,002,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.