Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of CC traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 7,467,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,940. Chemours has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

