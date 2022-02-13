Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.25.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

CHK traded up $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $69.15. 1,812,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.