1,048,469 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,048,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,326,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,498,000 after acquiring an additional 481,123 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 110,392 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $248,000.

VXUS opened at $61.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

