Columbia Asset Management Has $923,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,610 shares of company stock worth $5,158,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

