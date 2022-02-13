Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.29. 3,829,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,792. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average of $158.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.