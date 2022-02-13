W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.18-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.94. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.180-$5.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. 1,357,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

