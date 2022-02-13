Analysts Set Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) PT at C$11.67

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,104,498.18. Also, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $474,796.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

