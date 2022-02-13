Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $36.60

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,171. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $14,833,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,661,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,850,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,820,000.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 382,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

