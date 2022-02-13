SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives $341.50 Average PT from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSPPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 350 ($4.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $$3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

