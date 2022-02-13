Analysts Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Target Price at $130.17

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

WK traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.63. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.83 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 933,433 shares of company stock valued at $140,841,960 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,570,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

