Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $27.86 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 24,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.80 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

