Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 885.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,777 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXC. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 508,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1,080.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 297,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,002 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 278,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194,513 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 230,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 138,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.86. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

