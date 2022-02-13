BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.28 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.27.

BlackLine stock traded down $14.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.73. 2,606,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,658. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $75.31 and a twelve month high of $143.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

