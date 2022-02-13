Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Increases By 900.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MUJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,333. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.