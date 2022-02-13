Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Increases By 900.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MUJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,333. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $16.28.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
