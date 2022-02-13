JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01)-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.66 million.JFrog also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.01)-0.01 EPS.

Shares of FROG traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 1,408,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. JFrog has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

