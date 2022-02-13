Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Grows By 968.8%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 968.8% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BWG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 52,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,535. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.