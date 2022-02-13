Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Grows By 968.8%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 968.8% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BWG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 52,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,535. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.