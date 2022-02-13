Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 7.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $135,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

CPRT stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

