Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 386 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 166,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

