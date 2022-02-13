Crowny (CRWNY) Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $92,828.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crowny has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.84 or 0.06824692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,484.53 or 1.00159001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00047342 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00049228 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

