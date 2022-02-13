Analysts Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,664. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

