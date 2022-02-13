Analysts Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target at $140.60

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 33.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after acquiring an additional 108,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 65.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.43. 1,170,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

