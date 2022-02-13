NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Increased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 413.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 5.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $140.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.